Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bryan Adams is set to embark on his ‘Roll With The Punches’ world tour in 2025, named after his soon to be announced new studio album.

The tour will see Adams and his band performing across the globe throughout the entire year and follows closely on the heels of his successful ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour.

The tour, which spanned three years, included performances in over sixteen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first dates to be announced for the ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour are nine arena shows throughout the UK. Adams comments, “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences… We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”

Bryan Adams announces huge ‘Roll With The Punches’ May 2025 UK arena tour. Photo credit © Steven Stanley 2024

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2025 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May 8 th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 9 th – Manchester, AO Arena

May 10 th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Bryan Adams announces huge ‘Roll With The Punches’ May 2025 UK arena tour.

May 11 th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

May 13 th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 15 th – London, The O2

May 16 th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 17 th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 18 th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

Artist pre-sale is available from Wed 2nd Oct at 9:00am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list.

Tickets are available for general sale from Friday 4th Oct at 9:00am: https://bit.ly/BryanAdamsTickets25

Adams, known for energetic stage shows and a career that spans more than four decades, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In November 2024, he will release his second box set from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring full album live performances of three of his landmark albums, including the 40th Anniversary performance of Reckless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With global hits such as ‘Summer of '69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, Bryan Adams remains a beloved figure in rock music and the upcoming ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.