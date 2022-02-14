Book now for One Night Only fundraising concert for Buxton Opera House

Buxton Opera House is launching a new fundraiser to revamp and modernise the backstage areas. Paul Kerryson CEO

Organised by the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Louise Potter, the concert will kickstart a fundraising campaign for major modernisations works backstage at the theatre.

Friday night’s concert, entitled One Night Only, will feature soprano Danielle de Niese and tenor Nicky Spence performing a mixture of operatic and classical repertoire at the theatre.

The Northern Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by John Andrews, and the Kinder Chorus will also be taking part.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire High Sheriff Louise Potter

Money raised from the concert will go towards to the campaign by the theatre which is looking to update its backstage areas.

The High Sheriff, who is also a patron for Buxton Opera House, has picked the theatre as her chosen charity during her term in office.

Paul Kerryson, CEO of the theatre, said the work will enable to Buxton to attract more musicals, support bigger casts and ensure an even more varied programme of entertainment.

“There are other theatres older than Buxton’s which have had work done and with every year we don’t get it sorted it is keeping us back.

“Our grand old lady of Buxton needs a facelift which is why I think it’s brilliant Louise is supporting our theatre and organising a fundraiser which will bring our plight to the public attention,” he said.

Tickets for One Night Only are priced between £20 and £65 and can be purchased at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/566791 or by calling the Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190.