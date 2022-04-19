Author and explorer Levison Wood heading to Buxton on UK tour

Levison Wood. Photo - ALBERTO CACERES

He will take to the stage for his The Art of Exploration show, which will visit 15 towns and cities for an entertaining two-hour one-man show as he recalls tales ranging from his lifetime of travel and Army career to world-renowned expeditions.

The Art Of Exploration includes a date at Buxton Opera House on Friday October 21.

Levison Wood is a best-selling author and photographer who has worked and travelled across more than 100 countries and has written nine best-selling books. In The Art Of Exploration he will share his experiences and learnings from his travels, his Army career including serving in the Parachute Regiment and the front-line of Afghanistan, to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal.

Levison Wood

As an explorer Levison has trekked thousands of miles through some of the world’s most testing environments including the Nile, Himalayas and the Arabian peninsula and his UK tour will see him reveal the lessons he has learnt on the road.

Levison said: “The Art Of Exploration presents me with a great opportunity to reveal the life lessons I have learnt and how we can all benefit from applying the philosophy of travel and the Art of Exploration to our normal everyday routines, so we can achieve a positive mindset and get things done.

“We all have our own journeys on which we have to travel - whether that is to the corners of the globe or by balancing day-to-day life. It is a challenge for us all at some point and I hope I can inspire the audience to embark on their own personal journeys.”

The Art Of Exploration is Levison’s third UK tour and along with hearing his fascinating anecdotes and honest experiences, audiences will be able to witness first-hand what Levison experienced through photography and footage from his extensive travels.