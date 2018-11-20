Anniversaries are celebrated in Matlock G&S Society’s concerts

Matlock Gilbert & Sullivan Society present a concert celebrating the many anniversaries that have occurred in 2018.

Come and hear the songs forever linked with the end of the First World War as well as songs connected with the formation of the Royal Air Force and National Health Service, Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, Dad’s Army, the end of scheduled passenger steam trains and many more.

The performances take place at St Giles Church, Great Longstone on November 30 and at All Saints Church, Matlock on December 1, both starting at 7.30pm.

For Great Longstone tickets, call 01629 14194 or pay on the door; for Matlock tickets, call 01629 57172 or pay on the door.