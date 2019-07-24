André Rieu wants to see everyone waltzing in cinema aisles for his summer concert

André Rieu, the King of Waltz, will be inviting his fans to dance in his annual summer cinema event from his hometown in the Netherlands.

Performing live from the medieval town square in Maastricht, he will be accompanied by his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has travelled the world for more than 30 years, and a cast of more than 100 dancers.

André said: “This year will be extra special – performing the music of my heart: the Waltz. Come and join us for “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and many more surprises. I want to see everyone waltzing in the cinema aisles!”.

His Shall We Dance? concert will be screened over the weekend of July 27 and 28 at various venues including the Pomegranate in Chesterfield, Sheffield Cineworld, Vue Cinema Sheffield, Cineworld Chesterfield, George Inn, Tideswell and Odeon in Derby. For more details on which cinemas in the area are hosting the screening, see www.andreincinemas.com



