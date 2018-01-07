Always look on the bright side of life with Spamalot

Funnier than the Black Death, hit musical comedy Spamalot is heading for Derbyshire as part of a countrywide tour.

The show, which is lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Comic tunes including Brave Sir Robin, Were Knights of the Round Table and everyone’s favourite Always Look On the Bright Side Of Life, will have you up from your seat singing and dancing along! So don’t be a knight that says Ni, get your coconuts and gallop down to Buxton Opera House where the show runs from January 16 to 20.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run.

This hilarious show is written by Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for more than 50 years. The funny man also wrote the score alongside John DuPrez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst a host of other big-name scores.

The new tour is produced by the award-winning Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester. Selladoor’s recent tours include Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors.

Tickets start at £24 for the performances in Buxton. To book, call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk