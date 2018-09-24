Adventures and expeditions at this weekend’s Alpkit Big Shakeout Festival

Do you want to climb, ride, abseil, kayak, sail, listen to live music and watch adventure films all in one weekend?

The Alpkit Big Shakeout outdoor festival gives you the chance to do all this and more.

There will be opportunities to try your hand at bushcraft or camp cooking, take a hike or go swimming in two adventure-filled days.

The festival runs from September 28 to 30 and uses Thornbridge Outdoors at Great Longstone, near Bakewell, as its base camp.

Music is the beating heart of the weekend with performances from Lefty Chris, The Sette of Odde Volumes and Rob Heron and Tea Pad on Friday.

Saturday’s programme of live music includes Said the Maiden, The Toffees, Tom C. Walker, Noble Jacks, Joshua Turner, Louise Croft, Ben Pawsley, Emily Mae Winters and Jess Morgan.

Tickets: Adults £65, juniors 12-16 £25, children 5-11 free. For more information or to book tickets, go to: https://www.alpkit.com/bigshakeout



