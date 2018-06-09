Actors breathe life into David Walliams’ tale Awful Auntie

A stage adaptation of David Walliams’ amazing tale Awful Auntie has been created by the award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny.

The show mirrors the tale of fright, flights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and, of course, a very Awful Auntie.

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger! Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life.

Awful Auntie will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum from June 13 to 16.

Tickets from £13. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk