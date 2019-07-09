Accomplished pianist Imogen Cooper’s sparkling return to Buxton International Festival

Over the years there have been so many excellent pianists at the Buxton International Festival and Imogen Cooper was welcomed back by an

enthusiastic audience, writes Mavis Kirkham.

Imogen played a range of very different short works by Brahms and Beethoven and the second, Grechen, movement from Liszt’s Faust Symphony. Her comments

on these works and why she loves them added to our appreciation of her accomplished playing.

She beautifully conveyed the variety and differing styles of this music, especially Beethoven’s brilliant 11 Bagatelles (Opus 119).

Imogen is renowned as a fine interpreter of the Classical and Romantic repertoire. Her playing is sensitive, lyrical and highly accomplished. Her encore of Brahms’ lullaby was exquisite.