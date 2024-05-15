Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the front of the plane catches fire, before passengers are evacuated and emergency services arrive on scene.

Shocking video footage shows the nose of a Delta plane on fire moments after it landed on May 6.

The fire is seen at the front of the Airbus A321neo, below the cockpit, as black smoke rises into the air. Passengers can be seen leaving the plane via an emergency exit and walking onto a wing of the aircraft. They then slide down an inflatable evacuation slide to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials say the Port of Seattle Fire Department arrived after the fire stopped. Firefighters still sprayed water on the burnt nose of the plane. An airport spokesperson reportedly said that a short in an electric cord caused the fire and had since been repaired.

No one was majorly injured in the incident.

Plane's nose bursts into flames.