CCTV shows the moment Tommy Mitchell used a Land Rover Defender in an attempt to steal an ATM - a swab of the vehicle’s steering wheel later linked him to the crime.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a man attempted to steal an ATM, with DNA later linking him to the crime.

Shortly after 3am on December 3 2023, Tommy Mitchell used a stolen vehicle as he tried to steal the ATM from inside a shop in Clavering, Saffron Walden.

Police say the shutters on the shop, in Stortford Road, were cut to allow entry. A man entered the shop and secured tow ropes to an ATM machine.

Tommy Mitchell. | Essex Police

Using a Land Rover Defender, numerous attempts were made to pull the ATM machine from its standing. Mitchell wasn’t successful, and the alarm was raised. He left the area empty-handed – and without the Defender.

Police seized the Defender and a full forensic examination was carried out. A swab of the steering wheel was tested for DNA which matched Mitchell’s. A tow strap used in the attempted theft had a serial number which allowed us to connect it to a separate theft, also linked to Mitchell.

Mitchell was subsequently arrested, and charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal. Tommy Mitchell, 25, of Skeltons Drove (CORR), Beck Row, Suffolk, admitted the Clavering offence. He opted to admit similar offences across force areas and was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison when he appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 26 2025.

Police say a significant amount of damage was caused to the shop, which led to it being closed for four days - and repairs costing thousands of pounds being carried out over some months.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Beacher, who oversaw the investigation, said: “The only thing Tommy Mitchell accomplished with his attempts was to severely disrupt a family business – and one which has been a staple in the area for some time.

“Rural ATMs in local businesses such as this can be a lifeline for our older and more vulnerable residents – and we don’t tolerate any attempt to impact upon them.

“Thankfully, the repairs which were required were able to be made and the shop re-opened as soon as it possibly could.”

“The number of attempts made by Mitchell to dislodge the ATM show his clear intent to steal the unit – but ultimately, he was entirely unsuccessful.

“In fact, his repeated attempts using the Land Rover Defender proved to be his undoing as we were able to get an incredibly strong DNA match to him and ultimately track him down and make sure he answers for his crime and is appropriately sentenced.”