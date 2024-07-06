London Hendon: Prolific burglar caught hiding in garden shed by police dog in dramatic bodycam footage
Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a prolific burglar was caught by police hiding in a garden shed.
A police dog can be seen barking fiercely at the door of a garden shed, before an officer shouts, “You’re in the shed, you’ve been found by the police dog, come out now… Come out now or we’ll send the dog in”. An officer opens the shed door to reveal a man standing inside. They order him to leave the shed and put his hands on his head.
On May 10, officers responded to a report from a concerned member of the public after a man was seen acting suspiciously, trying car door handles and moving in and out of different properties, in Hendon, North West London.
After arriving on the scene, police used dogs and a helicopter to conduct a search and found burglar Bryan Mockble hiding in the shed. Mockble was in possession of a stolen racing bike and a bottle of whisky.
On 25 June, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, Bryan Mockble, 60, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after admitting four burglary offences between December 2023 and May 2024.
