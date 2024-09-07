Dramatic CCTV shows moment man points ‘gun’ at cashier’s head before stealing £1k of tobacco and e-cigarettes
Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a man points a ‘gun’ at a fuel station cashier’s head, before stealing £1,000 worth of tobacco and e-cigarettes.
In the early hours of June 9, Corey Li entered the Asda fuel station on Wrexham Road in Rhostyllen, only 350 yards from his home, and demanded the worker open the till. Li had covered his face with a mask and armed himself with an imitation firearm. He pointed the handgun at the cashier’s head, before firing the weapon off to the side.
Li took £85 cash from the till and loaded a bag with over £1,000 worth of tobacco and e-cigarettes before fleeing the scene.
On September 5, at Mold Crown Court, Corey Li, 23, of Tudor Avenue in Rhostyllen, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.
The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified.
