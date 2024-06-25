County Durham Willington house explosion: Video captures moment house explodes as fire rages through property
Doorbell footage has captured a house explosion which left a man in a critical condition and killed a dog.
Video from Neandercol Photography shows a huge cloud of smoke rising into the air, before flames can be seen raging through the house in a clip of the resulting fire.
Emergency services received reports of the blast on Coronation Terrace, in Willington, near Bishop Auckland, County Durham at about 1:30am on June 24. A man in his 40s was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a critical condition. A German Shepherd dog died in the incident.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Officers responded to reports of a house explosion at around 1.30am today (June 24) in Coronation Terrace, Willington. A man sustained serious injuries during the incident and has been taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.
"We appreciate that this is a terrible incident, and ask that people do not speculate online about the circumstances until a thorough investigation has been carried out."
