Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have teamed up with Eat in the Park which is taking place in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens in mid August to offer a free family ticket for the Saturday and then another free ticket for the Sunday.

Eat in the Park is back for its fourth year of bringing the best street food and musical tribute acts to the people of Buxton.

This year the two-day festival has worked with four local schools to help decorate the giant EITP letters which will be used as a photo prop during the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder and organiser Jake Burnham said: “We have listened to feedback from people and they wanted us to do more with the community.

“We had the large letters made up and approached local schools who were really keen to get involved.”

Jake and friend George Darbyshire delivered the 10ft tall letters to Burbage Primary School, Fairfield Endowed Juniors, St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy and Harpur Hill Primary school and told pupils to get creative.

Some of the biggest names in the tribute music scene will be coming to Buxton on Saturday August, 17 and Sunday August, 18 including Young Elton, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Carpets, The Adele Experience, Blurd, Purple Cloud of Funk and Rule the World with Dan Budd as Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be food from around the world from pizza, churros, thai food, toasties, yorkshire crepes as well as tacos and burgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake said: “We’ve also got Disney songs, face painting, and Storm Troopers to keep the younger crowd happy.

“It’s crazy to think that an idea me and George had a few years back has grown into something so big and such an anticipated event in the Buxton calendar.”

Eat in the Park are offering Buxton Advertiser readers one family ticket of two adults and two children- worth almost £90 – for the Saturday and another reader can bag a family ticket on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter, simply answer the following question: How tall are the letters which have been decorated by the school children?

Email you answer to [email protected] with Eat in the Park Saturday or Eat in the Park Sunday as the subject. Include you name, age, address and phone number.