Peak District day trips: 19 of the best towns and villages to visit in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
These are some of the best towns and villages to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025 – all of which were recommended by locals.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the 19 towns and villages were chosen.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places during 2025?

These places are some of the best to visit during a Derbyshire day trip in 2025.

1. Best towns and villages to visit across Derbyshire

These places are some of the best to visit during a Derbyshire day trip in 2025. Photo: jason chadwick

Juliette Hill said she would recommend a number of places - including Eyam, Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale.

2. Matlock, Eyam, Darley Dale, Chesterfield and Bakewell

Juliette Hill said she would recommend a number of places - including Eyam, Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.”

3. Hathersage

Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.” Photo: jason chadwick

Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.”

4. Ashover

Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre

