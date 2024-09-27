Peak District day trips: 16 beautiful villages you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:43 BST
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District this autumn, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

READ THIS: Update on project to revive closed down pub in Derbyshire – creating new Indian restaurant and tap room

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this autumn?

These stunning villages should be at the top of your list of places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

1. Derbyshire villages

These stunning villages should be at the top of your list of places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK.

2. Edensor

Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

3. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

4. Pilsley

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewell