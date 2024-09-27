Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this autumn?
1. Derbyshire villages
These stunning villages should be at the top of your list of places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Edensor
Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Pilsley
Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick