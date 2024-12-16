Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with your family during the Christmas break.
These are 21 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Top places to visit in Derbyshire includes Matlock Park Farm
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
4. Carsington Water
There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water. Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)