Campaign urges councils to scrap tourist tax idea amid fears for UK tourism
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Back British Holidays campaign has raised concerns as some UK councils explore visitor levies, typically applied as a nightly fee on accommodation. The campaign points to consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel their trip entirely if such a charge were introduced. A further 21% said they would still visit, but spend less during their stay.
Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:
“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.
“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.
“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”
Although no such tax has been proposed in Buxton, campaigners warn that national trends could affect destinations across the UK, particularly those dependent on seasonal trade, outdoor leisure, and cultural tourism.
Back British Holidays recently forecast a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a potential £23.2 billion decline in visitor spending. The campaign is urging councils and central government to instead focus on supporting tourism businesses and encouraging homegrown holidays.
To read the full report or find out more, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk