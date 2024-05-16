Bulgaria – an affordable alternative to other European destinations from EMA this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everyone knows that East Midlands Airport’s (EMA) airlines have Spain, Greece and their islands covered for a great summer break – but there are some fantastic alternative beach holiday destinations too.

One to consider this summer is Bulgaria, which has been served from EMA by Balkan Holidays for 40 years this year, with flights to Burgas on the Black Sea coast every Sunday this summer. This provides quick and easy access to long sandy beaches and a choice of resorts from coastal villages, small resorts with a few hotels to bustling resorts with plenty of amenities including aqua parks.

Bordering Greece and Turkey, Bulgaria enjoys sunny weather with summer temperatures around the late twenties to mid-thirties Celsius. And holidaying in Bulgaria beats the price of almost all other European holiday destinations, with lower costs for eating and drinking and other expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a good variety of resorts for all tastes along the Black Sea coast within easy reach of the airport following a three-and-a-half hour flight. Sunny Beach is Bulgaria’s largest resort, offering a beach that stretches for 8kms around the bay, while nearby Nessebar is an ancient UNESCO protected village with cobbled streets and gabled houses. Other resorts on this stretch of coastline include the authentic town of Sozopol, Pomorie with its stunning Wave Resort and Duni, a purpose-built five star resort, while further afield are Golden Sands, St Konstantin and Albena with their own charm.

Bulgaria's beautiful sandy beaches are within easy and affordable reach from EMA

Two Balkan Holidays deals for this year for seven nights in Sunny Beach are £257 per person for bed and breakfast at a three-star hotel from Jun 2 and £497 per person all-inclusive at a four star hotel from Jun 9. These prices include 22kg luggage allowance and airport transfers.

EMA’s Commercial Director Chris Lane said: “People have been enjoying flying to Bulgaria from East Midlands Airport with Balkan Holidays for many years, but for some it may not be a destination they have considered. With many hotels built or modernised in the last few years, a range of different resorts to choose from, warm sun and low cost flights and prices for holiday expenses, Bulgaria has a lot going for it for our customers.”