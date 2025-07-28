Wins for Dove Holes, New Mills and Broadbottom in Derbyshire & Cheshire League

It was another busy weekend of games in the Derbyshire & Cheshire League.

Dove Holes 1st XI secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Birch Vale 1st XI. in Division One of the Derbyshire & Cheshire League

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birch Vale were bowled out for 137, with R Ramzan the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 56. Dove Holes chased the target with ease, reaching 140/4. High Lane 1st XI also enjoyed success, cruising to an eight-wicket victory over Hazel Grove 1st XI. A Melnyk starred with the ball, claiming 6 for 27 as Hazel Grove were dismissed for just 104. F Stewart’s half-century (51) ensured a smooth chase.

New Mills 1st XI edged a low-scoring affair, defeating Hayfield 1st XI by 41 runs after bowling them out for 86 in response to their own total of 127. Old Glossop 1st XI impressed with both bat and ball in a 46-run win over Newton 1st XI. T Lane produced a superb all-round performance, scoring 63* and taking 5 for 36. Tintwistle 1st XI recorded a seven-wicket victory over Dinting 1st XI, successfully chasing 169 with K Davies anchoring the innings with 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbottom 1st XI posted a commanding 270/5 against Whaley Bridge 1st XI, with D Perrin delivering a breathtaking 113 off 81 balls, including 13 fours and 5 sixes. Despite G Holden’s 57 J Riley’s 5 for 42 saw Whaley Bridge bowled out for 203, falling 67 runs short.

Division 2

In a thrilling contest, Charlesworth 1st XI edged Broadbottom 2nd XI by just one wicket, thanks to a superb 91 from S Leech. Buxworth 1st XI comfortably defeated Dove Holes 2nd XI by five wickets, with A Benstead anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 58. Tintwistle 2nd XI claimed a narrow three-wicket win over Dinting 2nd XI, chasing down 161.

Chapel 1st XI continued their good form, defeating Hazel Grove 2nd XI by five wickets. L Hurrell was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5 for 27. Pott Shrigley 1st XI dominated Hollingworth 1st XI, who were bowled out for 55. Both A Hart and D Allerton picked up five-wicket hauls, setting up a straightforward seven-wicket win.

Newton 2nd XI racked up a massive 310/7, powered by a blistering 112 from M Stringer off just 63 balls, before dismissing Old Glossop 2nd XI for 182 to complete a 128-run win.

Division 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Lane 2nd XI emerged victorious by 29 runs over Birch Vale 2nd XI, with W Bradford scoring 57*. Chapel 2nd XI edged Buxworth 2nd XI by three wickets in a tight contest, despite a fine 56 from G Cooper. New Mills 2nd XI squeezed past Charlesworth 2nd XI by two wickets, with D Howbrook’s 5 for 14 proving decisive.

Pott Shrigley 2nd XI secured a six-wicket win over Hollingworth 2nd XI, chasing 112 with ease after M Whiting had top-scored with 50 for the visitors.

Sunday 27th July – Cup Matches

In the Hawke Trophy Final, Dinting emerged champions, defending 162/9 to beat Hazel Grove, who managed only 127/9 in reply despite R Burkes valiant 52*.

In the T20 Quarter Finals, Old Glossop booked a semi-final spot with a five-wicket win over Hazel Grove. Hazel Grove’s 117/8 wasn’t enough to hold off Old Glossop. Meanwhile, in a tense clash, Dinting held their nerve to beat High Lane by four runs, bowling them out for 102 in response to 106.