Wet weather hits Derbyshire and Cheshire League

Wet weather hit the Derbyshire and Cheshire League this weekend.

Division One action in the was largely wiped out by rain, with only one game reaching a result.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a thrilling contest, Birch Vale 1st XI claimed a narrow 4-run victory over High Lane 1st XI. Birch Vale posted 200 for 9, anchored by a solid 68 from M Walsh. High Lane fought hard in the chase but were ultimately restricted to 196 for 9, falling just short despite a determined effort. The rest of the Division 1 fixtures—Broadbottom vs Newton, Dinting vs Old Glossop, Hayfield vs Dove Holes, Hazel Grove vs Tintwistle, and Whaley Bridge vs New Mills—were all abandoned due to persistent rain.

In Division 2, there were a couple of standout results. Dove Holes 2nd XI recorded a 31-run win over Hollingworth 1st XI, defending a modest total of 133 for 5 as their bowlers kept things tight to restrict Hollingworth to 102 for 8. Meanwhile, Newton 2nd XI produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Broadbottom 2nd XI by 148 runs. After piling up 172 for 3 thanks to S Nugent’s 62 and an unbeaten 73 from M Croot, A Turner ripped through Broadbottom’s batting with remarkable figures of 6 for 16, bowling them out for just 24. Unfortunately, matches between Chapel and Buxworth, Old Glossop 2nd XI and Dinting 2nd XI, Pott Shrigley and Charlesworth, and Tintwistle 2nd XI and Hazel Grove 2nd XI were all lost to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only one match reached a result in Division 3 as well, where Birch Vale 2nd XI came out on top against Buxworth 2nd XI, winning by 65 runs. R Kumar’s half-century (54) helped Birch Vale to 193 for 8 before their bowlers ensured Buxworth never got close, finishing on 128 for 4. The fixtures between Charlesworth 2nd XI and Pott Shrigley 2nd XI, High Lane 2nd XI and Hayfield 2nd XI, and Hollingworth 2nd XI and Chapel 2nd XI were abandoned due to rain.

Sunday’s T20 Quarter Finals saw two matches completed. Whaley Bridge progressed with a convincing 39-run victory over Newton, defending 135 for 7 with disciplined bowling to bowl Newton out for 96. Broadbottom also advanced, chasing down Dove Holes’s total of 114 with 6 wickets in hand. Unfortunately, the other two quarter-final ties—Dinting vs High Lane and Old Glossop vs Hazel Grove—were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

In the Sunday League South, Hawk Green secured a hard-fought win over Broadbottom, defending 175 all out by bowling their opponents out for 154. Meanwhile, Marple delivered a crushing 131-run victory over Whaley Bridge, with a dominant batting display setting up 203 for 4, followed by a ruthless bowling performance that saw Whaley skittled for just 72.