Wayne Madsen hits double century as Derbyshire bat out a draw at Gloucestershire

Wayne Madsen finished unbeaten on 204 as Derbyshire comfortably batted for a draw on a low key final day of the Specsavers County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Bristol.

It was the 35-year-old South African’s 30th first class century and the second time he had gone past 200 for his county. He shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 278 with Alex Hughes, who contributed 109 to the visitors’ second innings total of 388 for three declared, which gave them a lead of 329 when the players shook hands at 4.50pm.

Tom Lace made his second half-century of the match before falling to Benny Howell for 57 with the score on 110, but there was never any threat of Gloucestershire’s bowlers taking the necessary number of quick wickets to force a victory.

During the course of his innings Madsen went past 15,000 runs in all competitions for Derbyshire, only the ninth player to do so and the first since John Morris in 1991.

On 93, he reached 10,000 first class runs for the club he has served with such distinction since 2009.

Gloucestershire took 11 points, while Derbyshire went top of the Second Division with nine from a match played on a slow pitch that rewarded patient batting and offered precious little for the bowlers on the final two days.

Resuming their second innings on 97 for two, the visitors had added only 13 when Lace, who began the day on 48, was brilliantly caught by the diving Chris Dent at wide second slip off Howell for 57.

The young batsman on loan for the season from Middlesex had reached fifty off 112 balls, with 6 fours. At 110 for three, the Derbyshire lead was only 51, but Madsen and Hughes calmed any nerves, adding 76 before lunch, which was taken at 186 for three.

Madsen, who had started the morning on 41, was 82 not out at the interval and cashed in on some generous bowling at the start of the afternoon session as Gloucestershire, eager to boost a slow over-rate, put on spinners Graeme van Buuren and Miles Hammond.

The latter went for 13 in an over as Madsen hit 3 fours and a single to close in on his hundred, which was completed two overs later, off 219 balls and including 8 fours, with a nudge into the leg-side off Hammond.

Gloucestershire took the second new ball with the total 213 for three and Derbyshire leading by 154. But it made little impact as Hughes moved to his half-century off 113 balls.

By tea Derbyshire had moved to 325 for three, a lead of 266, with Madsen on 160 and Hughes 91, neither of them having looked in the slightest trouble.

Hughes reached his sixth first class hundred with a boundary to square leg off Hammond, having faced 211 deliveries and hit 10 fours and a pulled six off Harry Hankins.

It only remained for Madsen to bring up his 200, which he did with a single courtesy of a misfield off van Buuren. He removed his helmet and raised both arms, having batted for more than seven hours, facing 343 balls and hitting 21 fours.

Sadly, the ground was almost empty as the chill wind had sent even the hardiest spectators home long before.