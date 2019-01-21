Wayne Madsen excited to be back for Derbyshire

Derbyshire batting ace Wayne Madsen admits he still gets excited by pre-season preparations even though he has many years of experience on his CV.

The 35-year-old was the county’s leading run-scorer in four-day cricket last summer, with 1,016 runs at an average of 38 and a top score of 144.

And as he started full-blown net sessions, he says he can’t wait to get going again in 2019.

“It’s nice to get back into it,” he said. “The last couple of months have been all about getting fitness levels back up and getting strong for the competitions to come.

“But to pick up a bat again is pretty exciting. You want to have a bit of a break after what was a long season in 2018, but now is the time to get into gear.”

Madsen has also been prolific in white-ball cricket in recent years, culminating in a first foray into an overseas Twenty20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League, which gets under way in February.

He added: “Because of that, my preparation is going to be a bit different as to how I go about things over the next few weeks and months.

“But the competitive practice I get in the Pakistan Super League will be crucial to being ready for Derbyshire in April.

“The county season begins pretty early this year, so we have to make sure we are prepared and get off to a good start.”