Warriors Boxers claim two High Peak Championship Belts

A very proud owner and trainer Ian Nolan with his champion ship fighters Liam Burke and Johnny Lowe

A packed audience at Warriors Fitness Centre, Whaley Bridge, watched two incredible fights that resulted in the Warriors Fighters claiming the High Peak Light Middleweight Championship Belt and the High Peak Middleweight Championship Belt plus the Simply Matched Novice Midlands Middleweight Title.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both High Peak Championship Belts have been sanctioned by the World Ring Sports Association

The first Title Fight was the High Peak Light Middleweight Title between Liam Burke of Warriors and Cameron Rankin of Simply Matched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight had an explosive start that had the audience on their feet when Liam Burke came out of his corner and launched a barrage of heavy accurate punches into the body of Cameron ,but who had a tight defence and managed to survive the initial barrage.

Liam Burke was at his very best demonstrating incredible levels of fitness, power and accuracy that was a credit to the Warriors Club Training Camp.

Cameron Rankin surprised the home audience with his resilience and was also able to launch a barrage of accurate counter punches in the third round that blooded Liam‘s nose.

Liam Burke ‘s relentless attacking style proved too much for Cameron who was knocked down twice with body punches but continued to get up and continued to fight .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an unbelievable performance from Cameron Rankin ,Liam Burke’s relentless attacking style finally got too much for Cameron .Liam Burke continued the barrage of heavy accurate punches and in the fifth round , his relentless attacking style resulted in a final stoppage with Camerons corner throwing in the towel.

The fight ranked, in most of the spectators minds as probably one of the best Amateur Boxing fights they’ve ever witnessed . It was a credit to both fighters and a huge credit to Cameron Rankin for trying to win a title on Liam‘s home ground.

This was possibly Liam‘s best ever performance and he claimed the High Peak Light Middleweight Championship Belt with a fifth round stoppage.

The final fight of the night was the third fight in a Trilogy between raining High Peak Middleweight Champion and Simply Matched Novice Midlands Middleweight Title holder Jayden Mann versus Warriors Johnny Lowe .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been a big buildup to this fight, the first fight took place last year and was a Draw and then in November Jayden won the rematch in a close encounter at Swadlincote .

In the first round Johnny Lowe started on the front foot and had a comfortable first round, both fighters have completely different styles Johnny Lowe a traditional boxer and Jayden Mann had an unorthodox style of unleashing barrages of left and right body and head hooks. Johnny seemed to read his fighter a lot better in this fight and managed to block the vast majority of the powerful hooks that Jayden threw.

Johnny won most of the early rounds on the judges score cards and was the far more composed fighter and for the vast majority of each round seemed in control of the fight. As Jayden tired in the fourth round he became more dangerous and caught Johnny with some rasping hooks and only just missed by inches with a sweeping uppercut that might have changed the course of the fight.

In the fifth round both fighters were exceptionally tired, but Jayden started to struggle with his breathing and Johnny took full advantage and the ref stopped the fight for a mandatory 10 second count in the fifth due to Jayden’s breaking difficulties , Jayden commenced the fight with an almighty barrage that he managed to pull from somewhere but Johnny rode the storm and finished the fight on the front foot and when the bell went there was only one real winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The verdict went to the judges cards and Johnny Lowe won both titles by unanimous points victory

Ian Nolan the owner and a trainer at the Warriors Fitness Centre could not hold back his delight and praise for his two Star Warriors Fighters ,Liam and Johnny.

Warriors Fitness centre is based in Whaley Bridge and Buxton and provides Boxing and Kickboxing training for all ages and sexes and for more information contact Ian Nolan on 07790 544269