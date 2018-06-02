Tough time for Hitmen ahead of Colts clash

BUXTON return to action on Sunday after a difficult week with team manager Joshua Moss admitting it was a tough time for them.

They entertain Belle Vue Colts in the Travel Plus National League at Hi-Edge Raceway (5pm).

The Hitmen have already been beaten by the Colts in the KO Cup but the Colts have been in impressive form of late.

So the Hitmen will need to be at their best if they are to get the better of the Manchester side.

The Hitmen will operate rider replacement for the injured Connor Coles, while Ryan Terry-Daley comes in as a replacement for David Wallinger with Lewis Whitmore declaring himself fit after withdrawing from last week’s meeting due to injury.

Moss said “It’s been a very difficult week for us trying to find replacements for the side with Connor (Coles) out injured for a considerable amount of time and David Wallinger telling us he didn’t want to ride for the club.

“We have Sunday’s meeting covered with Ryan (Terry-Daley) coming in and we will use rider replacement for Connor Coles.

“It will be difficult against Belle Vue on Sunday they are a very good side and we are doing our best to cover the holes in the team that we have through injury.

“I cannot fault any of the riders we have they are doing their very best under difficult circumstances and are riding their socks off, but if no one wants to ride for us and what we can offer and afford to pay, then I really don’t know where we go from here.”

Belle Vue are led into action by Tom Perry and he will get solid support from Jack Smith and Joe Lawlor who has been in superb form this season, with Kyle Bickley and Ben Woodhull completing the top five.

The Colts have Kean Dicken and James Chattin completing the side.

The Manchester side are currently top of the league, having lost just twice so far this season as they look to pour more misery on the home side.

BUXTON: Ben Wilson, Sam Woolley, Ryan Terry-Daley, Tom Woolley (Captain), Connor Coles R/R. Lewis Whitmore, Kieran Douglas

BELLE VUE: Tom Perry, Ben Woodhull, Kyle Bickley, Joe Lawlor, Jack Smith (Captain), James Chattin, Kean Dicken