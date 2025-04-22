Tough start for Buxton teams in Derbyshire County Cricket League.

Harry Griffin takes a wicket with the first ball of the game.

The 1st team opened the league season at home to Spondon 2nds in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

Buxton won the toss and opted to bowl against Spondon on a dry day at the Park. Getting off to a great start, Harry Griffin managed to strangle the Spondon opener down the leg side the very first ball of the innings.

Spondon fought back well and looked set for a big score on a good track. These efforts were partially dented due to tight bowling from Fran Slater (10 overs 2-27). With 10 overs left in the innings, Buxton had hoped to keep the visitors to 180. This quickly changed due to the visitors showing good intent and punishing the bad ball. After their 45 overs, Spondon finished 217-7.

Buxton got themselves off to a positive start, Ben Marsden and Corey Griffin both batting well and showing good signs off early season form. Corey falling for a well-made 28, Ben Marsden falling for a patient 38. This soon bought last weekend’s centurion Matt Whitehouse to the crease. Unfortunately, he couldn’t carry on his positive start to the season and fell for 18. After this, Buxton lost quick wickets and very quickly found themselves 134-7. The tail showed fight with Kian Wilson and Nick Allen both digging in, but unfortunately this wasn’t enough, as Buxton were bowled out for 155 in 39.2 overs.

Tough start to the season for the 1st team, but they go again next Saturday away at Derby Congregational where they’ll look to respond positively.

Buxton 2nd team newly promoted to Division 5 North lost to Ilkeston Rutland 2nd team. Buxton batted first scoring 91 all out off 32 overs. Ilkeston 92.3 off 26 overs.

Buxton 3rd team won by 3 wickets against Cutthorpe CC 3rd team in Division 8 North. Cutthorpe 91 all out off 33.5 overs, 3 wickets for 21 runs for Sam Longden. In reply Buxton 94 for 7 off 23 overs, Pat Cafferky top scored with 33 runs.

Buxton 4th team lost by 7 wickets to Cutthorpe CC 4th team. Buxton 200 for 4 off 40 overs, Jack Clark 56 not out and Gareth Crispin 54. Cutthorpe 201 for 3 off 37.5 overs.