The High Peak Junior Football League set to expand to Under 12s teams

Jon Matthews, Chairman of the High Peak Junior Football League

An award-winning junior football league is expanding its offering to Under 12s teams from next season.

The High Peak Junior Football League (HPJFL) currently caters for boys, girls and mixed-gender teams from Under 7s to Under 11s.

From September 2025, the league will offer nine-a-side matches on grass pitches every Sunday to Under 12s.

Teams from across the High Peak, Tameside and surrounding areas are welcome to sign up.

The league holds a Cup Finals Day at the end of every season - usually held at Buxton FC's Silverlands ground.

Matches are played at one central hub - at Glossopdale School on Newshaw Lane in Hadfield (postcode SK13 2DA).

The league also has a team of qualified referees who are assigned to matches.

The HPJFL has come a long way since it first launched in September 2015.

The High Peak Junior Football League is based at Glossopdale School in Hadfield.

It has received prestigious Charter Standard status - recognising commitment, quality and achievement - from Derbyshire FA.

The league also recently received renewed certification as an Accredited League by England Football - highlighting its commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and high-quality football experience for young players.

In 2022, the HPJFL was voted as Derbyshire FA’s Grassroots League of the Year for its ongoing commitment to supporting and developing players, teams and coaches.

Jon Matthews, Chair of the HPJFL, said: “We pride ourselves on providing a safe, friendly and inclusive environment for hundreds of children every Sunday to enjoy playing football, which is testament to all players, coaches, spectators, referees and committee members.

“We are an ambitious league, constantly looking at how we can improve and expand. We are delighted that our current Under 11s teams no longer need to say goodbye and can continue their journey with us.

“It’s also an exciting opportunity to welcome new teams who will be playing in the Under 12s age group from September to join our special league, which is a positive development platform.”

Any teams interested in joining the HPJFL for 2025/26 or anyone keen to find out more information should email [email protected]