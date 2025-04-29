Tennis success for New Mills ladies tennis

Nmtc

In their second match of the season, New Mills Tennis Club ladies team managed a second successive draw,this time against Heyes Lane 2.

The side have made a promising start to the season in division 9 of the North East Cheshire League.

Practice sessions take place each week and new members are always welcome.

New Mills men's 1st team have their first matches of the season against Prestbury,Ryecroft and Davenport. New players are also welcome and the club have a second Mens team also.