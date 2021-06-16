Tennis for all at New Mills

The club's membership has grown.

The club, which joined the Lawn Tennis Association last year, was able to allow players to take to the courts during the pandemic but with various restrictions applying.

Now, they are keen to welcome players of all ages to join up, having had strong interest in the early months of 2021.

Membership secretary and treasurer John Eary said: “People were grateful to be able to come out and play in the fresh air. We were able to ensure distancing was adhered to, even in doubles.

"Last year’s membership has since grown by 50 per cent and we’ve seen a lot of people coming to play this year as the weather has improved and we’re not even in peak season yet. It’s great for a small-ish club such as ours.

"As part of joining up with the LTA we now have a partnership with a coaching company and are able to offer both adult and junior coaching for the first time.

"We are a friendly and welcoming club and have a wide range of standards, so nobody needs to be nervous about coming along.”

The club offers two junior coaching sessions on Saturdays, one for under-8s and one for over-8s, while the summer holidays will see holiday camps on Tuesdays and Thursdays where children can attend either for a half day or full day.

Through the LTA there is also a Youth Start scheme aimed at introducing under-7s to the game.