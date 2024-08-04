Summer holiday tennis camps
High Peak Summer Tennis camps
New Mills Tennis Club will be running junior tennis camps throughout each week of the school summer holidays. All abilities from beginner to advanced are possible. The courses are run by a level 4 coach. For more information,please contact Charles on 07905 530 509.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.