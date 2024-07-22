Summer holiday tennis camps

New Mills Tennis Club will be running summer holiday tennis coaching camps throughout the school holidays. The full day runs from 9am till 4pm. Half days are also possible. Please call 07905 530 509 to book a place.The club is offering discounted family memberships for the rest of the season and has a full programme of social and team tennis.

