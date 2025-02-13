Sheen Farmer shine in Wales at tug of war championship

England A

Sheen Farmers took gold at the British & Irish championships held in Newport last weekend.

After a successful National championships in December they qualified to represent the English Tug Of War Association.

At the December championships they took the 640kgs, 680kgs, 720kgs and Catchweight titles. Having qualified the then British and Irish championships they chose to represent England A in the 680kgs catagory and the 600kgs category they was able to represent as England B.

On the Saturday they pulled in the closed competition where teams pulled for their country. Sheen donning the England jurseys got of to an incredible start in the 600kgs never dropping an end until reaching the Final, where they faced a tough Northern Ireland. The side which was last years 560kgs world champions. Having dropped the 1st end Sheen re grouped and come out strong for the second end, taking it to 3 pulls. Sheen took a tough 3rd end and showed remarkable strength taking their first Gold medal. The 680 didn't go Sheens way. After a tough pull in the crossovers They couldn't recover for the bronze placed pull offs. The second Gold of the day come from the mixed 4x4 where the best of the women's team and men's teams come together. Having local girls Rebecca and Kitty who are both under 17, along side local firefighter Debbie and Charlotte who's only been pulling a few years herself this was one Sheen are proud of.

Sheen Farmers representing Englnd

the Sunday was a day of pulling in Club colours for the open Competition. Sheen Had an incredible day coming away with the 640, 680 and Youth Gold medals. the youth team, made up from Young Farmer Lads and a borrowed puller from Kilroe showed incredible talent and power on the day considering it's their first major competition it's something to be proud of and the future of the indoor circuit is bright.

Sheen spokesman and Head coach Paul Harris said "It's been an amazing weekend for Sheen, I'm just so proud of the lads and ladies it's a credit to them. Sheen have won plenty over the years including world titles and World Games Golds but this weekend has to be right up there. Looking back to 2019 where we looked finished as a club to today. It's credit to the pullers, parent and supporters. We now look forward to qualifying for the world indoor championships next year in Chinese Taipei. I've won 5 world titles as a puller so it would be something to win one as head coach. I'd also like to thank Roland Chadwick for taking his time and knowledge to coach the Youth and Ladies he's done an incredible job."

Sheen now have a short rest before starting training for their outdoor competition on the 26th of April held in Biggin.

Sheen have a rich history of being a top tug of war club going back as far as the 70s with the Critchlow family. Son and Nephew Ralph still pulls for Sheen. Both him and Richard Torr pulled in every senior category over the weekend.

Sheen ladies as England

Anyone interested in pulling, Sponsoring or for any other reason they can contact Sheen Farmers Via their Facebook page or go along to the Clubs AGM at the Manifold Inn Hulme End on Tuesday the 18th of February at 8pm.