Runners flock into town to take on the Buxton Half Marathon
In total, 384 runners took the long climb up the Axe Edge road before dropping down along country lanes near Chrome Hill, Dowell Dale and Park House Hill.
They then returned back to Buxton with a finish along the promenade in Pavilion Gardens. In first place came Steven Henderson with a time of 1:21:22, in second place James Budge with a time of 1:21:28 and in third place Phillip Morris with a time of 1:22:26. First woman back was Cara Bradley with a time of 1:34:02, second was Deborah Thomas with a time of 1:35:33 and third woman back was Kathrine Liddiard with a time of 1:38:02.
The event was successfully organised by Paul Markall and many volunteers from the Buxton Athletic club along with support from Buxton Mountain Rescue. The athletics club would also like to thank Tarmac for sponsoring the Half Marathon, Buxton water for generously donating bottled water for the event and Buxton Brewery for producing a bespoke Buxton Half Beer which they kindly donated for the prize winners.