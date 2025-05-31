Runners flock into town to take on the Buxton Half Marathon

Cara Bradley receiving her prize from Paul Markall

On the May bank holiday weekend, the Buxton Half Marathon took place, a 13.1 mile race with 1508ft climb, beginning at Buxton Opera House.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 384 runners took the long climb up the Axe Edge road before dropping down along country lanes near Chrome Hill, Dowell Dale and Park House Hill.

They then returned back to Buxton with a finish along the promenade in Pavilion Gardens. In first place came Steven Henderson with a time of 1:21:22, in second place James Budge with a time of 1:21:28 and in third place Phillip Morris with a time of 1:22:26. First woman back was Cara Bradley with a time of 1:34:02, second was Deborah Thomas with a time of 1:35:33 and third woman back was Kathrine Liddiard with a time of 1:38:02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was successfully organised by Paul Markall and many volunteers from the Buxton Athletic club along with support from Buxton Mountain Rescue. The athletics club would also like to thank Tarmac for sponsoring the Half Marathon, Buxton water for generously donating bottled water for the event and Buxton Brewery for producing a bespoke Buxton Half Beer which they kindly donated for the prize winners.