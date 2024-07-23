Rain dashes Buxton Cricket Clubs hopes
and live on Freeview channel 276
In reply, Buxton got off to a fine start, running well early and punishing the bad ball. Buxton found themselves 123-1 after 26 overs. Ben Marsden 50, Ram 48*. Unfortunately for the home side, the rain slowly started and the over rate even slower, meaning the game was abruptly abandoned by the umpires for rain. A tough result for the Bucks who seemed to be heading towards the full 22 points. Buxton go again next week at home, hosting fierce rivals, Glapwell Colliery.
The 2nd XI took the win with two fantastic personal performances. Zia Ul Islam scoring 56 & Lucas Tattersall taking 4 wickets. Buxton won by 4 wickets against Ashford in the Water. Ashford 172 for 8 off 45 overs. Buxton 176 for 6 off 39.1 overs.
The 3rd team on Saturday lost to Denby 4th team by 4 wickets. Dan Blackwell with 46 and Angus Allen with 41 in Buxton’s 180 for 9 off 40 overs. Denby 181 for 6 off 31.5 overs.
The 4th XI also brought home a cracking win versus Selston Town with a HUGE shout out to Jake Sanchez scoring 40* & was definitely on his way for his first half century. Buxton making 183 for 7 off 36 overs. Selston CC were all out for 64 runs off 28.5 overs. Great bowling performances from Dave Porter taking 4 wickets & both Harry Martin and Matthew Webb taking 3 wickets each.
Sunday saw the 1st XI compete in an extremely tight game versus South Wingfield from Div 1, which took them to falling 1 run short of the win in the last over. Zia Ul Islam batted fantastic again scoring 53 and a very impressive last-minute push from Kian Wilson to get them as close as they did.
The Women’s 3rd XI also had a great day versus Macclesfield CC, they didn’t bring home the win, however Hannah Semple bowled amazingly getting herself 3 wickets - Many more to come!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.