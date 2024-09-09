Plenty of goals once again in Hope Valley Football League

The Hope Valley Amateur Football League's clubs produced yet another week of astonishing action, as 27 goals across 6 fixtures provide neutrals with a football feast.

The season is now in full swing after another action-packed weekend of football in the beautiful Peak District. 6 fixtures across two divisions have been fulfilled this week, with a total of 27 goals netted.

The Premier Division’s first fixture of the week was played on a beautiful Friday evening at Chapel Leisure Centre, between Hayfield Firsts and last seasons Premier Division winners Dove Holes Firsts.

The division's newcomers once again proved that they could be amongst the title contenders, with a resounding 4-2 win against the current champions. Ben Bagshaw gave Dove Holes the lead just after the minute mark, which prompted a swift response from Hayfield, as George Howell evened the scoreline just 6 minutes later.

The momentum was built for Hayfield, and they went into the break 2-1 up with Joe Armstrong netting his first goal of the campaign, which won’t be his last! The second half saw Hayfield create a two-goal gap as Armstrong scored his second, leaving the champions in search of a reply. Last seasons Bronze winner of the Premier Divisions golden boot, Tom Forder, gave Dove some hope with his first goal of the season. However, the glimmer of hope was shattered in the 83rd minute as Joe Armstrong completed his hattrick to put Hayfield 4-2 up, securing the 3 points and moving them into pole position for Friday evening.

Buxworth Firsts and the newly formed Dronfield FC were both looking to build on their winning starts, and it proved to be a very tense fixture indeed. Buxworth took all three points in a 2-1 win, with their goals courtesy of Jayden Holland and Nicky Wood. This win placed Buxworth into 1st place until at least the 14th of September and is a sign of things to come from the Hope Valley Amateur Football League veterans.

Furness Vale kicked off their season against Dronfield Woodhouse, who were searching for a win after their opening day defeat to Buxworth Firsts respectively. Furness Vale have been a force to be reckoned with in the past few seasons and displayed the same killer instinct in their opener with a 3-1 win to get them off of the mark. A Luke Sims brace and Patrick O’Brien’s first of the campaign confirmed the win, as Dronfield Woodhouse’s Sam Smith supplied their only goal of the day.

The final Premier Division fixture saw Tideswell United kick-off their season as they hosted Bamford, who were also beginning their league campaign this weekend. A short trip across Four Lanes’ End for Bamford provided spectators with a 2-2 draw in a game for the neutrals. Tideswell started well and found themselves 2-0 up with the goals coming from two veteran members of Tideswell’s talented bunch. Brandon ‘Bransie’ Worwood opened the scoring. This was followed by a goal from Rob Wain. Bamford responded well and earned themselves a point in the second half, thanks to goals from Elliot Crilley and James Thompson.

The A Division saw just two fixtures played, with Blazing Rag and Youlgrave yet to begin their seasons. A tense day was anticipated with 3 out of the 4 sides in action looking for their first win of the season.

Calver locked horns with Buxworth Reserves, with both teams seeking a path out of ‘0-point’ zone. A goal which was achieved on both accounts, as the action packed EIGHT goal thriller played could arguably be noted as one of the games of the season. The final score reflected an intense battle of determination from sides, with a 4-4 draw enough to secure both teams with their first point of the season.

Chapel Town Reserves were looking to make it two wins from two as they faced Hayfield Reserves at Rowton Park. Hayfield Reserves arrived in Chapel with the intention of winning their first 3 points of the season. The honours were shared at full time after solid performances were displayed from both sides. Hayfield Reserves man of the match, Jack Hulse, put them ahead in the 34th minute. A lead which was sustained for over 20 minutes, before Chapel’s Brandon Bradbury equalised and allowed both teams to add to their final tally.

The league tables are now beginning to form a clearer picture of what is to come, but in the grassroots game, anything can change at any given moment! The Premier Division is currently topped by Buxworth Firsts, who are closely followed by the newcomers Hayfield Firsts. The A Division sees Chapel Town Reserves sitting at the summit, ahead of Dove Holes Reserves by 1 point, with Dove in possession of a game in hand.