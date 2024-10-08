Peak Dale Bowling Club takes centre stage

By Rod Leach
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:48 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 09:49 GMT
The tiny village of Peak Dale, (BUXTON) was the venue for Crown Green Bowlers from the Derbyshire and neighbouring county clubs for two recent competitions.

An open competition for doubles entrants attracted a large crowd of competitors and spectators for the encounter of top players.

Blessed with a warm, sunny day the final was played under the club’s floodlights in the twilight with the Golpin family, from the Whaley Bridge club pitted against each other. John Golpin paired with Peter Conway beat Dan Golpin and Paul Hawker.

The prestigious single Open Competition, which concludes on Saturday 12th October, has been run over two preliminary knock-out rounds with players from as far as the West Midlands and Manchester entering for a handsome prize pot.

Callum Briddon, centre officiates for the final of the Peak Dale Open Pairs with l to r (see story)Callum Briddon, centre officiates for the final of the Peak Dale Open Pairs with l to r (see story)
The Committee of the bowling club have put a great deal of effort into the running of these competitions, providing refreshments and cooked meals during the day long competition dates.

Callum Briddon, Secretary of the Buxton and District Crown Bowling Leagues was the instigator and organiser of the events and was complemented by club founders.

One said, “It is young people like Callum who we need in the game. It is not a sport just for the older people, though we welcome all ages. We would welcome spectators to the finals next Saturday starting at 12.00 midday, for what promises to be an exciting finals afternoon.”

Callum’s grandfather, Ernie himself a founder member, and former UK Crown Green Championship Competitor, is now the head green keeper. The committee praised the condition of the green.

The Peak Dale Bowling Club busy during competionThe Peak Dale Bowling Club busy during competion
John Melland said: “This green is one of the most challenging to maintain being at 1,000 feet high, so we get some of the worst weather. To see it in the excellent condition as it is now is down to the work of ground staff who assist the Briddon family.”

