Young people play a major part at Buxton Cricket Club

Last weekend saw mixed results for Buxton Cricket Club with the 2nds, 3rds and 4ths all winning comfortably, the 1st's though suffered a disappointing 10 wicket loss to Shipley Hall.

It has been exciting to see the rise of junior players into the senior teams, all of whom are making good contributions. Notable scores last weekend included Barney Buston with his maiden 50 for the 4ths and Alfie Bunting with 44 not out for the 2nds on Saturday and 58 on Sunday in the cup win. Angus Allen and Ed Hazelhurst have both been in fine form with bat and ball for the 3rds.

Young bowlers in the 4s have been taking wickets with Luke Crispin, Will Eaton, Finlay Smith and Jake Sanchez to the fore. Joel Sanchez and Lucas Tattersall have both played for the 1st team this season. Many hours of practice and dedication from the coaches with both boys and girls are paying off.

The first team were playing at Shipley Hall Cricket Club and in a confident move after recent wins. After losing the toss Buxton were put into bat and were bowled out for in 20.4 overs for 66, silly run outs and poor judgement being among the reasons. Corey Griffin with 25 in 20 balls was the only player to look good. Shipley Hall easily knocked off the runs without losing a wicket.

The second team moved to 3rd in Division 6 North with a 6 wicket win over Riddings 2nd XI. Riddings were all out off 44.2 overs scoring 139 runs with another 4 wickets for Umair Ali. In reply Buxton won by only losing 4 wickets off 35.3 overs, Alfie Bunting 44 not out and Mark Ainsley 42 not out sharing an unbeaten 5th wicket stand of 96 runs. On Sunday the 2s beat Riddings again in the Wright T20 Cup by nine wickets.

The third team moved to 2nd in Division 8 North with a 6 wicket win over Holmesfield CC 2nd XI. Holmesfield making 146 for 4 off their 40 overs. Buxton in reply 147 for 4 off 28.4 overs, Don Blackwell hitting an entertaining 76 not out with five 6s.