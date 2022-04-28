World's best riders set to return for Chatsworth International Horse Trials

Riders will once again converge on Chatsworth this year.

Horses and riders are running through their final preparations as world-class equestrian action returns after a Covid-enforced hiatus of two years.

The Trials, taking place from May 13-15, will once again offer a thrilling spectacle as hundreds of competitors take on the three-day event, including the specially-designed cross country course winding its way through The Art of Burning Man in the parkland.

With entries flooding in from around the world, the anticipation is building for the elegant dressage, the fascinating show jumping and the gripping cross country, where amateur horse riders compete alongside world class competitors.

Among the star names to look out for are the FEI World No. 1 Event Rider and Tokyo team gold medallist Oliver Townend riding five horses, and home interest with the much-decorated Olympian Ian Stark OBE on Chatsworth Diamond, a horse owned by the Duchess of Devonshire and bred at Chatsworth.

Patricia Clifton of Chatsworth International Horse Trials, said: “We’re delighted to be staging these wonderful three days of action once again. The event never disappoints, offering something for the enthusiast and the first time visitor looking for a great day out.

"If you’ve never been before, I would recommend the Ice Pond as a vantage point giving a spectacular view of the whole site, and you can always see the action on the big screen located in the food court.

"Families will have plenty to do in our children’s area and don’t miss the family fun dog show if you want to get involved.”

For something fast and furious, the British scurry and trials driving sees miniature ponies take on large cobs as their drivers tackle an obstacle course against the clock.

As well as plenty of compelling competitive action, there will be lots of entertainment available for the whole family as well as a shopping village with more than 100 high quality stands.