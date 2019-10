Whaley Club sit 10 points clear at the top of the New Mills and District Pool League.

They claimed a 6-1 home win against Shoulder of Mutton.

Hare and Hounds A, in second spot, matched the leaders’ result as they met their B team.

Kinder Lodge sit a point behind in third after winning 6-1 at Rollers.

Lodge Lions, in fourth, beat fifth-place Rock 5-2.

Other results saw Hazel Grove SC win 4-3 at home to Albert, Printers Arms beat Railway 5-2 and Chalkers leave Sycamore with a 4-3 result.