The DCCL fixture list was affected at the weekend.

A wet weekend stopped most of the play in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League, sponsored by Complete Weed Control.

This was particularly frustrating for teams looking to boost their points and advantage on the league table.

Dinting CC vs Broadbottom CC

Match Cancelled. [Dinting 7 points, Broadbottom 7 points]

Dove Holes CC vs Newton CC

Match Cancelled. [Dove Holes 7 points, Newton 7 points]

Hayfield CC vs Old Glossop CC

Match Abandoned. Old Glossop won the toss and elected to field first, putting Hayfield in to bat. Play lasted for 12 overs, where Hayfield made 43-5. Old Glossop's Tom Lane took 4 of the 5 wickets (4-31 from 6 overs). Rain stopped play. [Hayfield 7 points, Old Glossop 9 points]

New Mills CC vs Whaley Bridge CC

Match Abandoned. Whaley won the toss and elected to field first. New Mills made a cracking start, posting a score of 156-1 from their 23.2 overs. Daniel Holmes made 86 runs (eight 4's and five 6's). Rain stopped play. [New Mills 10 points, Whaley Bridge 7 points]

Pott Shrigley CC vs Tintwistle CC

Match Abandoned. Pott Shrigley won the toss and elected to field first. Tintwistle made 132-4 from 28.4 overs before rain stopped play. Atley Williams top scored on 51 runs. [Pott Shrigley 9 points, Tintwistle 9 points]

Stalybridge CC vs Hazel Grove CC

Match Cancelled. [Stalybridge 7 points, Hazel Grove 7 points]

Kudos Drinks Bissenden and Hawk Cups - Quarter Finals

Sunday 16th June was a little drier, and saw the re-scheduled fixtures in the Quarter Finals take place.

Bissenden Cup - Whaley Bridge CC vs Old Glossop CC

Old Glossop won the toss and elected to field first. Whaley made 108 all out (39.5) with Henry Holden top scoring on 54 runs. Old Glossop's Ellis Walsh took 4-10 from 8 overs, including 5 maidens. In response, Old Glossop made 112-3 (29.4) with Callan Kean top scoring on 57 not out. Old Glossop won by 7 wickets.

Bissenden Cup - Dove Holes CC vs Broadbottom CC

Broadbottom won the toss and elected to field first. Dove Holes made 176 all out (37.4) with Jack Gregory top scoring on 69 runs. Broadbottom's Oscar Pratt took 3-34 (8). In response, Broadbottom could only reach 160 all out (36) giving Dove Holes the win by 16 runs.

Hawke Trophy - Hazel Grove CC vs Dove Holes CC

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to field first. Hazel Grove made 139 all out (32.2) with Simon Lomas top scoring on 45 runs. There were 4 wickets for Dove's Kian Vernon (4-32 from 8). In response, Dove Holes made 143-7 (24.3) with Rob Hawkes top scoring on 40 not out. Dove Holes took the win by 6 wickets.

Bissenden Cup Semi-Final - 7th July 2024, 1pm

Old Glossop CC vs Hayfield CC

Dove Holes CC vs Tintwistle

Hawke Trophy Semi-Final - 7th July 2024, 1pm

Newton CC vs Dove Holes CC