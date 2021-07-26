Victory at Brands Hatch keeps Christian Iddon ahead in British Superbikes Championship

Christian Iddon with his trophy at Brands Hatch. Photo: Mike Petch.

Hayfield’s Iddon was seventh on the grid for the opening encounter of the weekend on Saturday, giving him a little to do.

Race one was red-flagged early on, but from the re-start Iddon took four places on the opening lap to move into, and eventually finish, third.

Starting third in race two on Sunday, Iddon was a part of a five way scrap for the lead, running as high as second for some time, but finishing in fifth.

Rain fell ahead of the final race but an inspired tyre selection saw Iddon flying as the race progressed before an engine failure for a fellow competitor saw the race red-flagged as he hunted down the leader.

To Iddon’s frustration, the whole field were allowed to change tyres during the stoppage, but he claimed victory despite challenges from Danny Buchan and Jason O’Halloran.

Iddon commented afterwards: “I was a bit disappointed after the first race where I struggled a bit for grip but everything was looking good in the second.

“I was really wound up after the red flag came out and determined that the re-start was going to be mine. I didn’t have to worry about tyre life and I could just go for it which is exactly what I did.