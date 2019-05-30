Tour of Britain climax set to touch the edge of the High Peak

Cycling fans in the High Peak will get the chance to witness the Tour of Britain as it culminates in Manchester on September 14.

Britain’s biggest professional cycle race will return to Greater Manchester for the first time in 15 years as all ten of the city’s boroughs feature in the final stage.

The final day of racing will see the peloton taking on a 165-kilometre route that starting in Altrincham. Far from being a ceremonial end to the tour, stage eight includes almost 2,000 metres of climbing, including the famous climb of the Rake at Ramsbottom, before finishing on the iconic Deansgate in Manchester city centre.

The race will pass close to the High Peak, passing the edges of New Mills, Hadfield, Hollingworth and Marple en route.

This year’s finale will be the first stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain to finish in Manchester, home of British Cycling, since the opening leg of the first modern tour in 2004.