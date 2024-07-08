Title hopefuls both Old Glossop and Dove Holes both secure wins

Dove Holes and Old Glossop remain clear at the top.

Competition is hotting up in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League unlike the below par weather.

Dove Holes (174 pts), who beat New Mills, and Old Glossop (170pts), who beat Newton, remain clear at the top and fighting for the title.

The following Division One matches (45 overs) were played on Saturday 6th July at 1pm, some affected by rain.

Broadbottom CC vs Hazel Grove CC

The home team won the toss and elected to field first, putting Hazel Grove in to bat. Hazel Grove made 116 all out (36.5) with the top score from opening bat R. Burke on 24 runs. Broadbottom's C. Peterson took 4-44 (12) and T. Gull took 3-8 (6). In response, Broadbottom made 119-2 (24). There were solid knocks from C. Pratt on 46 not out and D. Perrin on 34 not out. Hazel Grove's C. Nunn took 2-39 (9). Broadbottom won by 8 wickets. [Broadbottom 20 points, Hazel Grove 2 points]

Hayfield CC vs Dinting CC

Hayfield won the toss and elected to field first, putting the visitors in to bat. Dinting made 134 all out (40.5) the top score going to J. Lythgoe on 26 runs. Hayfield's A.Ostilly took 4-17 (12) with 6 maiden overs. In response, Hayfield made 135-2 (21.1) where H.Wyatt hit a cracking 72 not out to give Hayfield the win by 8 wickets. [Hayfield 20 points, Dinting 3 points]

New Mills CC vs Dove Holes CC

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. Dove Holes declared on 216-6 (40) with T. Forder making 83 runs. In response, New Mills could only reach 137 all out (38) with T. Proctor top scoring on 33 runs. Dove's S.Critchlow took 4-19 (6). Dove Holes won by 79 runs. [New Mills 5 points, Dove Holes 20 points]

Old Glossop CC vs Newton CC

Newton won the toss and elected to field first, in a stop start match where rain affected play, Old Glossop made 242-7 (45) with opening bat J. Thorley close to a century on 98 runs, and C. Kean on 58 runs. Newton's R. Goodall took 5-51 (10). In response, Newton made 137-4 (30). The match was Drawn. [Old Glossop 14 points, Newton 12 points]

Stalybridge CC vs Pott Shrigley CC

Stalybridge won the toss and elected to field first, putting Pott Shrigley in to bat.

Pott Shrigley struggled to 80 all out (21.5) with keeper S. Dunn top scoring on 38 runs. There were an impressive 7 wickets for Staly's R. Mallett who took 7-40 (11) with 4 maiden overs. In response, Stalybridge made 84-4 (22.5) and took the win by 6 wickets. [Stalybridge 18 points, Pott Shrigley 2 points]

Whaley Bridge CC vs Tintwistle CC