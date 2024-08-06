Dove Holes top the DCCL table after the latest round of action.

We are now two thirds of the way through the season, with seven matches left to play in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League. The league table is tight at the top and it’s all to play for.

Dove Holes top the table on 240pts, leading Old Glossop (215) and Broadbottom on 201.

These First Division matches were played on Saturday 3rd August at 1pm.

Broadbottom CC vs Newton CC

The home team won the toss and elected to bat first. Using their full 45 overs, Broadbottom made 229-9 with S. Croft top scoring on 70 runs (including 15 boundaries). Newton’s F. Khalid took 4-28 (7). In response, with a close chase, Newton made 216 all out (44.2) with C. Williams making 54 runs. Broadbottom’s J. Booth took 5-41 (10.2). Broadbottom won by 13 runs. [Broadbottom 20 points, Newton 9 points]

Hayfield CC vs New Mills CC

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. New Mills made 157 all out (42.1) with T. Littler top scoring on 59 runs. Hayfield’s J. Unsworth took 4-37 (12) with 4 maidens. In response, Hayfield could only reach 112 all out (33.1) struggling under the pressure of some incredible bowling from New Mills’ O. Kilner who took a storming 7-31 (11.1) with 3 maidens. New Mills won by 45 runs. [Hayfield 6 points, New Mills 18 points]

Hazel Grove CC vs Dove Holes CC

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to bat first. Dove Holes made 256-7 (45) with T. Forder top scoring on 75 not out. There were three wickets for Hazel Grove’s T. Hodkinson (3-51 from 12, 4 maidens). In response, Hazel Grove struggled to make 115 all out (25.5) with A. Garey top scoring on 51 runs. They suffered under some devastating bowling by Dove’s D Waterhouse – who took 4 wickets in the first two overs, all without the loss of any runs (total of 5-56 from 12, 4 maidens). Dove Holes won by 141 runs. [Hazel Grove 9 points, Dove Holes 20 points]

Old Glossop CC vs Stalybridge CC

Old Glossop won the toss and elected to bat first. Old Glossop made 246 all out (44.5) with C. Kean making 83 runs and M. McGrail making 72 runs, with 13 boundaries each. Stalybridge’s R. Tollett took 5-66 (12). In response, Stalybridge worked hard to make 136 all out (37). Old Glossop’s E. Walsh took 4-30 (11) including 2 maidens. Old Glossop won by 110 runs. [Old Glossop 20 points, Stalybridge 7 points]

Tintwistle CC vs Dinting CC

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first. Tintwistle made 232-7 (45) aided by a fabulous boundary-busting Century from A. Williams on 100 runs (including 16 fours and 2 sixes). Dinting’s T. Pugh took 4-42 (12) including 2 maidens. In response, Dinting made 234-5 (43.1) aided by some wayward bowling from Tintwistle (46 extras, 43 of which were wides). Dinting Captain R. Nixon top scored on 88 runs. There were 3 wickets for D. Robinson (3-47 from 11). Dinting won by 5 wickets. [Tintwistle 7 points, Dinting 18 points]

Whaley Bridge CC vs Pott Shrigley CC

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first, putting Whaley Bridge in to bat. Whaley Bridge made 185 all out (45) and J. Higginbotham top scored on 45 runs. Pott Shrigley’s P. Beard took 4 wickets (4-39 from 12 overs, including 2 maidens). In response, Pott Shrigley could only reach 124 all out (31.4) with A. Tatton top scoring on 59 runs. There were 4 wickets for D. Jones who took 4-11 (6) with 2 maidens, giving Whaley Bridge the win by 61 runs. [Whaley Bridge 19 points, Pott Shrigley 6 points]