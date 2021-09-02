The best ever! Disley's Dame Sarah Storey wins 17th Paralympic gold medal

Dame Sarah Storey has won a record 17th Paralympic gold medal for Team GB.

Storey, from Disley, defended her women's C4-5 road race title in Tokyo on Thursday morning to move ahead of the previous record holder, swimmer Mike Kenny.

In what is her eighth Paralympic Games having started off as a swimmer in Barcelona in 1992 at the age of just 14, Storey finished seven seconds ahead of fellow Brit Crystal Lane Wright to add to the gold medal won earlier this week in the women’s C5 time trial and make it 28 Paralympic medals in total.

She had also won the women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Final last Wednesday.

She told Channel Four: "I'm a bit overwhelmed, I feel like it's happening to someone else.

"I can't really explain or compute anything about the race, but crossing the line first felt so good.

"I don't know if it's sunk in. It's something everyone has been talking about since Rio when it became a mathematical possibility with me doing three more events in Tokyo.

"It's one of those situations where I don't know whether it will sink in when I get home, or whether it will be in a few months or even never at all.