Testing course for Buxton AC Juniors at Tatton Park

Buxton AC Juniors took on a testing course at Tatton Park in this month’s round of the Manchester Area Cross Country League.

An impressive 14 BAC Juniors took part overall, five of which ran in the U11s race. Jonty Brown led the boys home in 19th followed by Dylan Gray in 47th. Lena Goulding was first Buxton girl in 39th followed by Eden Pigott, Rachel Cudahy, and Flo Brown - in 47th, 69th and 76th. The team finished 16th.

The U13s race saw Jack Cook storm home in 16th with teammates Tommy Goulding and Matt Rolfe in 59th and 63rd, and Rebecca Cudahy 65th. The team finished 13th.

Joseph Thorogood, U15s finished 51st; Sam Soles, U17s came fourth; Amy Whelan, U17s came eighth; Heather Wilshaw, U17s was 18th.