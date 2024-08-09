Tennis club looking for new members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local High Peak Tennis Club with new all-weather courts is looking for additional members.

New Mills Tennis Club offers social, team tennis and a full programme of junior and adult coaching.

One month membership costs just ten pounds and the club has a warm welcome for all ages and abilities.

For more information, please look out for us on social media or feel free to come to our Sunday morning social tennis sessions (11am start).