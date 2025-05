New Mills Tennis Club are looking for additional team players this season.

The club has both Ladies and Mens teams in the North East Cheshire League.

Fixtures start in April on weekdays at 7pm.

Those with little or no match-play experience are welcome and we have an inclusive approach.

Social tennis sessions take place throughout the week and at weekends.

For more information please look for us on social media.