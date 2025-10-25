Success for Buxton AC in uphill battle

Sam Willis and Lucy Bednall.

For the first time in two years Buxton Athletic Club had a presence at the prestigious British Fell and Hill Relay Championships.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oversubscribed fell racing event has men's and women's competitions open to the fastest twenty teams from the previous championships. Remaining places are then allocated by ballot and Buxton women were lucky enough to secure a ballot place.

This year's event took place in the hills around the Bwlch Oerrdws pass, a remote area to the South of the Eyri National Park (formerly Snowdonia) in North Wales. Teams of six compete over four different routes of 5 to 10 km in length, over some brutally challenging terrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first leg was for individual runners and resulted in the English National Champion, Sara Wilhoit of Mercia Fell Runners (Midlands) and runner up, Eve Pannone of Ambleside Athletic Club establishing a commanding lead. Buxton fielded England Under 20 international, Connie Jenneson who finished in 8th place. Jenneson was part of a chasing pack four minutes back, composed entirely of home nations internationals.

Tania Wilson, Amy Whelan, Sam Willis and Connie Jenneson.

Leg two was a pairs leg and Buxton's team was a mix of youth and experience. Amy Whelan, who finished second in this year's English Under 23 Championships ran with Tania Wilson, herself a former English Champs veteran medallist. Wilson's legs must have been burning trying to keep up with the younger runner, as the route gained 300 metres of height in less than a kilometre. The pair lost just thirteen places, leaving the team still well in contention.

Leg three was a test of navigation, also in pairs, with Buxton represented by a former member of the England Under 20 team, Lucy Bednall, and current club fell championship leader Sam Willis. The race moved to the opposite side of the valley, which proved to be just as steep. The pair chose efficient navigation lines, skirting round the hills where they could, and they made no mistakes. They finished 9th fastest women for the leg, moving the team back up the overall leaderboard.

Finally Michelle Baldwin, competing in only her second ever fell race received the baton in 15th place, under pressure to remain in the first twenty. Baldwin brought the team home in 18th, a position which guarantees them a championship entry for next year's event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women's winners were Ambleside with a ten minute lead over Dark Peak Fell Runners (Sheffield). Buxton's local rivals Pennine Fell Runners (Hayfield) finished 14th in the women's race, but Pennine's men fell outside the first twenty and will now need to enter the ballot next year. Buxton men's team were unsuccessful in this year's ballot and did not qualify for a place.

The men's race was won by Carnethy Hill Running Club (Edinburgh) with Cumbrian teams dominating the top ten, but Peak District team's from Dark Peak and Matlock came 5th and 10th respectively.